ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13391 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 065 5
war (20454) Zaporizhya Region (324) shoot out (8814) Zaporizhia (752) Starukh (85)

Russian military launched missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and one of villages of district, infrastructure objects were damaged, - Starukh. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Today, September 26, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia and a village in the Zaporizhzhia district.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the regional center and a village in the Zaporizhzhia district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
The infrastructure facilities were destroyed," the message reads.

It is noted that the attack caused fires. Rescuers and all relevant services are working at the scene.
"The enemy's terror has become systemic. Be careful. Always follow the rules of air alert," Starukh added.

Read more: Russian troops launched massive missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: according to preliminary information, about 10 "arrivals" - RMA

Russian military launched missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and one of villages of district, infrastructure objects were damaged, - Starukh 01

Russian military launched missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and one of villages of district, infrastructure objects were damaged, - Starukh 02

Russian military launched missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and one of villages of district, infrastructure objects were damaged, - Starukh 03

Russian military launched missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and one of villages of district, infrastructure objects were damaged, - Starukh 04

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 