Russian military launched missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and one of villages of district, infrastructure objects were damaged, - Starukh. PHOTOS
Today, September 26, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia and a village in the Zaporizhzhia district.
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the regional center and a village in the Zaporizhzhia district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
The infrastructure facilities were destroyed," the message reads.
It is noted that the attack caused fires. Rescuers and all relevant services are working at the scene.
"The enemy's terror has become systemic. Be careful. Always follow the rules of air alert," Starukh added.
