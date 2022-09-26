Fighters of 92nd Mechanized Brigade destroyed three enemy self-propelled guns that left for another shelling of Kupiansk. PHOTOS

On September 21, the soldiers of the 92nd mechanized brigade showed a successful example of counter-battery fighting and destroyed three Russian Msta-S self-propelled artillery installations of 152 mm caliber near Kupiansk.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, informed this on Facebook.

"Effective counter-battery fighting of the 92nd mechanized brigade near Kupiansk. On September 21, three Russian Msta-S self-propelled artillery installations of 152 mm caliber left for another shelling of the city, but this time the shelling was short," the message says.

It is noted that the intelligence of the 92nd brigade found those who were shelling the residential quarters of the Ukrainian city and opened fire on the enemy using high-precision weapons.

"As a result, all three self-propelled guns were destroyed. Pay attention - the self-propelled guns weighing 47 tons each literally exploded into atoms from direct hits and the explosion of the ammunition. A successful example of counter-battery combat, which would be important to implement in all the hottest areas of the front," Butusov emphasized.