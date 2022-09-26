Occupiers organized "referendum" near ZNPP: imported crowd voted under guise of plant workers, - Energoatom. PHOTO

The Russians staged a fake vote at a pseudo-referendum near the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP, posing as invited mobsters for ZNPP personnel.

As reported by Censor.NET, Energoatom reported this on Telegram.

"The Russian invaders continue to play a 'referendum' in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. They staged another show near the Zaporizhzhia NPP, posing as invited mobsters for the staff of the nuclear plant," the message reads.

It is said that a group of men in civilian clothes waited for the end of the shift at the station and mingled with its staff who were leaving after the shift. Along the way, those lined up gave interviews to pro-Russian propaganda media and shouted words of support for Russia and the pseudo-referendum, after which they went to the bus in which the "voting" was held and demonstratively filled out the ballots.

