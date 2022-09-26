Donetsk region suffered 26 Russian strikes. Rashists fired with "S-300" "Hrad", "Smerch" and artillery. PHOTOS

Last day, the Donetsk region suffered 26 Russian strikes - the police collected evidence of military aggression.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, during the day, the occupying forces of Russia attacked 11 settlements. Civilians were killed and injured.

"Continuous shelling continued in Avdiivka, where 10 hits were recorded. The cities of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Pivnichne, the villages of Bohatyr, Ivanopillia, Oleksiivka, Orlivka, Pleshchiivka were also under enemy fire.

The Russian army used the S-300 systems, the "Hrad" and "Smerch" MLRS, and artillery. Two rockets hit Kramatorsk. A hospital, a private house, three apartment buildings, and garages were destroyed. In Bakhmut, the center of social services and civilian housing were damaged," the report says.

49 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, including 37 residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: shelling of Mariinka does not abate, flights arrive in old part of Avdiivka. PHOTOS























