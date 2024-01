Russian occupiers shelled the center of Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) on Monday, September 26, injuring four people.

As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, announced this on Facebook.

He noted: "The shelling of the center of Kramatorsk. High-rise buildings and a square were damaged.

4 wounded (1 in serious condition).

