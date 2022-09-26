ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11880 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine
3 401 5
shoot out (8650) Donetsk region (1876) Sloviansk (201)

Russian troops shelled Sloviansk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

Around 17:45, Russian troops shelled the center of Sloviansk.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Radio Svoboda correspondent from the scene.

As a result of the impact, the house was destroyed and a fire broke out. Rescuers are working on the spot. There are no victims yet.

Russian troops shelled Sloviansk 01

See more: Russian occupiers shelled Kramatorsk - 4 people were injured, - mayor. PHOTOS


Russian troops shelled Sloviansk 02


Russian troops shelled Sloviansk 03

Read more: Occupiers launched rocket attack on Pervomaisk: 15-year-old girl was killed


Russian troops shelled Sloviansk 04

Also it was reported in Telegram of Sloviansk Military administration.

"Today, September 26, the city was subjected to another enemy shelling. According to the head of the community, this time the area of Barvinkivska Street and the center - Botanichna and Shevchenko Streets - were affected," the message reads.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 