Russian troops shelled Sloviansk. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Around 17:45, Russian troops shelled the center of Sloviansk.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Radio Svoboda correspondent from the scene.
As a result of the impact, the house was destroyed and a fire broke out. Rescuers are working on the spot. There are no victims yet.
Also it was reported in Telegram of Sloviansk Military administration.
"Today, September 26, the city was subjected to another enemy shelling. According to the head of the community, this time the area of Barvinkivska Street and the center - Botanichna and Shevchenko Streets - were affected," the message reads.
