Air defense shot down enemy missile over Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA. PHOTO

Air defense forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down an enemy missile over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was stated by head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Cool news from our military. Defenders from our anti-aircraft defense shot down an enemy missile over the region," the official wrote, adding the corresponding photo.

