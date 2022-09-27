Iskander M missile wreckage found at site of Russian strike on Pervomaisk, - National Police. PHOTO

Fragments of the Russian Iskander-M missile were found at the site of the impact on the civilian infrastructure of Pervomaisk.

This was stated by Serhii Bolvinov, deputy head of the National Police Department in the Kharkiv region, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The military personnel of the Russian Federation launched a rocket attack on a civilian infrastructure object in Pervomaisk. Unfortunately, there are casualties, among them there is damage to the infrastructure, as well as two residential buildings that are partially destroyed - windows are broken, roofs are damaged.

Investigators are working on the spot, fragments of the "Iskander M" missile have been found, the police officer said.

