ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11880 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine War
9 916 7
war (20063) cruise missile (377) shoot out (8650) police forces (1256) Kharkiv region (1048)

Iskander M missile wreckage found at site of Russian strike on Pervomaisk, - National Police. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

Fragments of the Russian Iskander-M missile were found at the site of the impact on the civilian infrastructure of Pervomaisk.

This was stated by Serhii Bolvinov, deputy head of the National Police Department in the Kharkiv region, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Iskander M missile wreckage found at site of Russian strike on Pervomaisk, - National Police 01

"The military personnel of the Russian Federation launched a rocket attack on a civilian infrastructure object in Pervomaisk. Unfortunately, there are casualties, among them there is damage to the infrastructure, as well as two residential buildings that are partially destroyed - windows are broken, roofs are damaged.

Investigators are working on the spot, fragments of the "Iskander M" missile have been found, the police officer said.

Read more: Occupiers launched rocket attack on Pervomaisk: 15-year-old girl was killed

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 