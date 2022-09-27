In morning, Avdiivka was subjected to massive artillery shelling, - RMA. PHOTOS

The enemy fired most actively that night on the sections of the front in the Bakhmut and Pokrovsky districts of Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, in the Bakhmut district, the Bakhmut, Torets and Svitlodar communities came under fire.

In the Bakhmut community, Bakhmut and Khromov were affected - 2 people died, 4 were injured. 2 private and 2 apartment buildings were damaged. In the evening, Toretsk came under shelling - no casualties, but the city's electricity supply was partially cut off. In the Svitlodar community, shelling of Odradivka and the Mayorsk station continued throughout the night - without casualties.

In the Pokrovsky district, there is a lot of noise in the Mariinka and Avdiivka communities. As a result of shelling, 2 private houses in Krasnohorivka and an administrative building in Maksimilianivka were damaged - fortunately, no one was injured. In Avdiivka, the night passed peacefully, but in the morning there was massive artillery fire. We are still determining the consequences.

"All Russian crimes are carefully documented! They will be held accountable for everything!" - sums up the head of the region.









