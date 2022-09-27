School was completely mined: more than thousand units of explosive objects have already been defused in deoccupied territories of Kharkiv region, - National Guard. PHOTOS

Occupiers mined residential buildings and schools. Makarove, Turove, Dementiivka, Udy and Hoptivka are among the most mined settlements.

This is reported by the Eastern Operational Territorial Association of the National Guard, Censor.NET informs.

"Miners work at a safe distance from each other - this is 50-100 meters. Depending on the contamination of the area, a specialist spends as much time as he needs on demining the territory - he can cover 100 meters in 10 minutes or in an hour or two", the message says.

Sappers constantly defuse such explosive items as Smerch and Uragan cluster munitions, artillery shells, rounds for grenade launchers, hand grenades, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines. Now they are more focused on demining roads, roadsides, residential buildings, state and public institutions, schools and kindergartens.

"Before entering a de-occupied settlement, we conduct engineering reconnaissance. In Kozacha Lopan, the enemy mined civilian residential buildings and streets, hand grenades were found planted under almost every pillow. The enemy combines TM-62 anti-tank mines, instead of a standard detonator with with anti-personnel mines PMN-2 [anti-personnel high-explosive mine], with a detonation force of 8-25 kilograms. During the demining of the Makariv school, a sapper from my group was killed. It was completely mined - doors, windows, classrooms, playground," explains the commander demining group "Trotyl" national guard.

Landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices pose a danger to civilians, but civilians often ignore warning signs and blow themselves up as they drive at their own risk through mined terrain, dirt roads, forests, and forest strips.

Engineers of the National Guard in the liberated border areas work together with units of the State Emergency Service and the Armed Forces. According to the sappers themselves, one day of active hostilities is equivalent to a month of demining.











