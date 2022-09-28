ENG
Russian invaders bombarded village in Zaporizhzhia region with phosphorus bombs. PHOTO

Several houses and a school burned down.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Separate Territorial Defense Brigade on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers bombarded a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with prohibited phosphorus munitions. These munitions set fire to everything that burns. Civilians suffer the most from them. Several houses and a school burned down," the message reads.

