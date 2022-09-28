ENG
Occupiers hit center of Huliaypole with three S-300 missiles. Historical monument was destroyed. PHOTOS

On the morning of September 28, the occupiers insidiously launched rocket attacks on the center of Huliaypole.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Huliaypole is invincible. The iconic city of Polohy district was attacked this morning by insidious shelling. The enemy fired three S-300 missiles into the center of the city. A building that had the status of a historical monument was destroyed. The road was damaged," he noted.

According to the head of the region, information about the victims is being clarified.

"The occupiers have been shelling the city for several months to intimidate and force it to surrender. But nothing has succeeded and will not succeed. The desire for freedom and freedom is in the blood of Father Makhno's descendants. Let's hold on," Starukh adds.

See more: Russian invaders bombarded village in Zaporizhzhia region with phosphorus bombs.

