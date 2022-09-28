Day in Zaporizhzhia region: Russians attacked residential quarters of cities and villages. PHOTOS

Zaporizhzhia and settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Polohy and Vasylivka districts were hit by enemy attacks. At the sites of the hits, the police documented the consequences of the shelling.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"Yesterday, the occupying forces targeted the peaceful population of the regional center. They also set fire to the outskirts of the village of Novomykolaivka, Zaporizhzhia district. As a result, several infrastructure facilities and a recreation facility, which had previously been hit by enemy shells, were destroyed.

In addition, it was hot in the district centers of the region. During the day, including this morning, the Russian military searched the residential quarters of Huliaipole," the message reads.

Read more: "Azov" commanders will meet with families in Turkey in coming days, - PO

It is noted that the terrorists of the Russian Federation also covered the village of Stepnohirsk, Vasylivka district, with "volleys". Citizens informed the police about broken windows, gutted roofs, walls in houses, and damaged outbuildings.

According to all the facts of the war crimes of the Russian army against the civilian population of the Zaporizhzhia region, law enforcement officers have gathered an evidence base. The materials were transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region for the opening of criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".



















