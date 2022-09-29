Consequences of rocket attacks on Dnipro: there are dead and wounded, destroyed houses and damaged market. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian rocket attacks on residential areas of the Dnipro, there are dead and wounded. Among them are small children. The police are collecting evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian army.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, several private houses were completely destroyed, the market, buses, cars, and power lines were mutilated. Private houses and several high-rise buildings in the city were damaged.

"The Russians launched a rocket attack on the city of Dnipro on the night of September 29. Investigative teams, criminalists, employees of the State Emergency Service and the Security Service of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region continue to work throughout the night and now at the sites of the hits. Policemen are removing fragments of ammunition, recording crimes," the report says.

Crimes committed by the military of the Russian Federation are documented within the framework of criminal proceedings opened under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.