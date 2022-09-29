Rashists hit populated areas of Donetsk region with artillery and rocket launchers. Bakhmut suffered the most blows. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
14 settlements were attacked by the Russian army. There are killed and wounded civilians, among them children.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.
"The enemy attacked the cities of Toretsk, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Zalizne, the village of Pivnichne, Ocheretyne, the villages of Komar, Berdychi, Karlivka, Maksimilianivka, Solovyove, Novoselivka Persha, Novoukrainka, Oleksandropil. The occupiers fired artillery and rocket salvo systems. The most hits - four - Bakhmut endured. 24 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 18 residential buildings, a coke-chemical plant, motor vehicles, garages," the message reads.
The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
