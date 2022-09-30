Zelensky about shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia: Only complete terrorists and bloodthirsty scum do that. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented on the shelling of a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia by the Russian troops.

This was stated by President in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"A terrorist state is firing rockets at civilians in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. It uses multiple rocket launchers and drones to hit Ukrainian regions. Only in Zaporizhzhia and the region the occupants fired 16 missiles in one morning! Only complete terrorists can do that!" should have no place in the civilized world.

The enemy is rampant and trying to avenge our indestructibility and his failures. Cynically destroying peaceful Ukrainians, has long lost all humanity. Bloodthirsty bastards! Responsibility is imperative. For every lost life of Ukrainians!" - said in the message.

As a reminder, on September 30, Russian troops struck a humanitarian convoy of civilian vehicles near Zaporizhzhia. Twenty-three people are known to have been killed.

October 1 is declared a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia.

