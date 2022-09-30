Column of Russian invaders is trying to break out of encirclement near Lyman, - Butusov. PHOTOS

The Russians are trying to break through before dark, as they are afraid that in the dark the Armed Forces will go beyond Torske and movement will not be possible.

Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, announced this on Facebook.

"A Russian convoy of combat vehicles and stolen civilian transport is now in the village of Zarichne, preparing to break through to Torske and get out of the encirclement. This street is the only road on which the Russians will accumulate to escape. The road is being shot at by Ukrainians. Photo taken 30 minutes ago from the Ukrainian The enemy is clearly visible.

Russian troops have now formed columns in Lyman and they are starting to move one by one, they will try to break through very quickly before dark. The Russians are afraid that in the dark our infantry will go beyond Torske and any movement will be completely impossible. They are in a hurry. A significant concentration of Russian troops in Lyman is trying to break out of the encirclement," the journalist said.

