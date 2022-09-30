Zelensky held meeting of National Security Council: they considered ensuring collective security of Ukraine. PHOTOS

A meeting of the National Security and Defense Council was held under the chairmanship of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The members of the National Security Council discussed the issue of another attempt to annex the territory of Ukraine and the escalation of armed aggression by the Russian Federation. Information from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleksandr Lytvynenko was heard. at. the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, and the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov. The participants of the meeting discussed the ways of countering the attempts of the aggressor country to annex Ukrainian territories, Censor.NET reports with reference to the PO press service.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, the head of the Kherson RMA, Yaroslav Yanushevych, and the permanent representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, informed the participants of the meeting about the so-called voting, which was held by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was emphasized that numerous violations and manipulations of voter lists occurred during the fake referendums.

In addition, the NSDC considered the issue of ensuring the collective security of Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic space. The participants of the meeting listened to the reports of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, and the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva.

The measures that must be taken to ensure the collective security of the Euro-Atlantic space and Ukraine were discussed. In particular, this is the strengthening and expansion of the international coalition in support of Ukraine, the increase of military and technical assistance to our country, the strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia, the implementation of proposals to guarantee security in the international arena, the activation of the strategy of nuclear deterrence of Russia by the countries of the Euro-Atlantic space, as well as countering hybrid threats caused by the aggressor country.



























