Russian troops hit two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 30 Russian shells hit Nikopol, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The Russians hit two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol and Synelnykovo.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Night to the sounds of enemy shelling. The Russians hit two districts - Nikopol and Synelnykovo. Nikopol was covered with "Hrad" and heavy artillery five times.

Nikopol got the most. More than 30 Russian shells "flew" there. People were not affected. Private houses, farm buildings, a cafe, and a hotel were destroyed in the city. More than 1,000 families were left without electricity. Energy workers are already repairing the lines.

Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka also passed without casualties.

People are whole in the Velykomykhailivka of the Synelnykovo district. The extent of the destruction is being ascertained," the report said.

It is noted that there were no attacks at night in other areas and it is calm for the moment.

