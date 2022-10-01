As result of today’s strikes on Mykolaiv, five people were injured, including mother with three-month-old baby, - Senkevych. PHOTOS

Today it was reported about the shelling of a residential building in Mykolaiv, later it became known about damage to buildings in another district of the city.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Several more residential buildings were damaged in another part of the city. They have mutilated walls, broken windows, and a destroyed roof. Also there, a garage caught fire from a rocket hit. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers of the State Emergency Service.

A mother with a three-month-old baby was injured. They were hospitalized immediately after the shelling," the report says.

It is noted that a total of five people were injured as a result of today's strikes in the city.

See more: Russians shelled Mykolaiv, struck residential building, - Senkevych. PHOTOS









