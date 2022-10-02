ENG
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: Rashists hit with four S-300 missiles, industrial infrastructure was destroyed. PHOTOS

The enemy targeted Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs with four S-300 missiles.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy targeted the regional center and suburbs with four S-300 missiles. The industrial infrastructure was destroyed as a result of the attack. There were no casualties," Starukh said.

"The occupier is suffering losses on the front, the only thing he can respond to is destroying civilian objects. The enemy is doomed. We follow security rules and believe in the AFU!" he added.

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: Rashists hit with four S-300 missiles, industrial infrastructure was destroyed 01
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: Rashists hit with four S-300 missiles, industrial infrastructure was destroyed 02
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: Rashists hit with four S-300 missiles, industrial infrastructure was destroyed 03
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: Rashists hit with four S-300 missiles, industrial infrastructure was destroyed 04
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: Rashists hit with four S-300 missiles, industrial infrastructure was destroyed 05

