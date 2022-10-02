Four civilians were killed when car was blown up by mine in Chernihiv region, - Chaus. PHOTO

A car with 4 civilian residents of the region ran into a mine in the forest near Shestovytsia. All died.

This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus in Telegram channel of Chernihiv RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, people ignored the warning signs, as well as the temporary ban on visiting forests.

Law enforcement officers and pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service are currently working at the scene. I emphasize once again: express demining has been carried out in the region (fields, farmsteads, roadsides near highways), but continuous demining will take years. Take care of yourself and your relatives!" he said.