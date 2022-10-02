ENG
police forces (1262) Kharkiv region (1063) high treason (154)

National Police exposes "LNR" liaison officer and Kharkiv region resident who hid him. PHOTO

National Police investigators exposed "LNR" liaison officer and a resident of Kharkiv region, who was hiding him.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it wasreported in Facebook by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Police Investigation Department Serhiy Bolvinov. 

He noted: "While working in the de-occupied territories, the police received information that a resident of Chkalivske village provided his housing and clothes for hiding a so-called "lnr serviceman".

The "LNR soldier" was detained, a case was opened against two of them.

Pasechnyk Serhiy, born in 1968, "liaison officer" of the "LNR" gang - suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 260 - carries a sentence of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.

Also, they identified 60-year-old Serhiy Bogdanov, a resident of Chkalivske, who faces criminal liability under Art.111-1, Part 4 - punishable by a fine or imprisonment or prohibition to engage in certain activities.

I remind everyone that hiding Russian servicemen or bandits from ORDLO is a criminal offense. This is a collaboration activity. Not to mention all the terrorism they have committed on our land."

National Police exposes LNR liaison officer and Kharkiv region resident who hid him 01
National Police exposes LNR liaison officer and Kharkiv region resident who hid him 02

