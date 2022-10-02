ENG
New Ukrainian corvette "Ivan Mazepa" was launched in Turkey. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photo

On October 2, 2022, a corvette "Ivan Mazepa", which is being constructed for Ukrainian Navy, was launched in Turkey.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Facebook by Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, who is currently in Turkey.

She noted: "Today in Turkey I had the honor to launch a corvette that will serve Ukraine and at the same time have a Turkish heart. The Ada-type anti-submarine corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" (this name was chosen for it by the President of Ukraine back in 2021, when construction began) will be the first ship of this class for the Ukrainian Navy.

In such cases, ships are treated as people - with respect and guidance.

So, corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa",

I wish you to carry the Ukrainian flag with honor. Fair wind, calm sea and only victories!

Always remember your Turkish homeland and bring glory to Ukraine!"

New Ukrainian corvette Ivan Mazepa was launched in Turkey 01

New Ukrainian corvette Ivan Mazepa was launched in Turkey 02
New Ukrainian corvette Ivan Mazepa was launched in Turkey 03
New Ukrainian corvette Ivan Mazepa was launched in Turkey 04

