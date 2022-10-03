Occupiers launched rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. Rehabilitation center for children with special needs was destroyed, - Starukh. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy launched a rocket attack on the regional center. Data on the destruction and victims are being verified. Follow the safety rules! There is a risk of repeated attacks," he said.

In his turn, Anatolii Kurtev, the spokesman of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported on Telegram that the city's infrastructure was destroyed as a result of enemy shelling.

"Unfortunately, there are victims. All relevant services are working. More detailed information is being ascertained," the official added.

Later, Starukh reported that this morning the enemy launched another rocket attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia and two villages in the Zaporizhzhia district. About ten S-300 missiles were launched.

"Infrastructural facilities were destroyed in the regional center. Currently, one victim is known, he has been treated.

In particular, the rehabilitation center where children with special needs studied was destroyed. As a result of attacks on villages near the city, there were no casualties. According to preliminary information, the rockets were aimed outside populated areas. The occupier is shelling the territory of the region every day. Civilians of our region suffer every day. We will endure everything and win!" - the message reads.



