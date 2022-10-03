Enemy launched missile attack on Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Nikopol was shelled from "Hrad" and heavy artillery, - RMA. PHOTOS

The occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Dnipro district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the morning began with a rocket attack on the region. The Russians hit the Dnipro district.

"All services are working at the place of arrival. Information about the dead and wounded is being clarified," he said.

According to Reznychenko, the enemy terrorized the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts all night.

"The Russians shelled the Nikopol district with "Hrad" and heavy artillery. They hit three districts - Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myrove. There were no casualties or injuries. In Nikopol, more than a dozen multi-story and private buildings and power lines were mutilated. In Marhanets, a fire broke out in a country house due to Russian shells. Firefighters have already tamed the flames," the head of the region notes.

Almost 1,000 families were left without electricity in Myrove. Emergency teams of energy workers are already working.

"In the Kryvy Rih district, Zelenodolsk came under attack. In the village of Marianske, private homes, a solar power plant, warehouses of agricultural enterprises, a gas pipeline, and electricity networks were damaged. People were not injured," Reznychenko sums up.







