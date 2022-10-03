Day in Donetsk region: Rashists shelled 11 settlements. PHOTOS

Enemy shells killed and injured civilians and destroyed homes. Among the victims is a child in the village of Prechystivka.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the National Police.



"The occupiers opened fire on the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Vuhledar, Krasnohorivka, the villages of Karlivka, Kalynivka, Paraskoviivka, Prechystivka, Tonenke. The Russian army attacked the civilian population with aviation, missile systems, and artillery," the message reads.

13 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 8 residential buildings, a temple, industrial plants, and a livestock enterprise.

Read more: During day, Russians killed one and wounded 8 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.







Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirm liberation of Torske village in Donetsk region













