Day in Donetsk region: Rashists shelled 11 settlements. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Enemy shells killed and injured civilians and destroyed homes. Among the victims is a child in the village of Prechystivka.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the National Police.
"The occupiers opened fire on the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Vuhledar, Krasnohorivka, the villages of Karlivka, Kalynivka, Paraskoviivka, Prechystivka, Tonenke. The Russian army attacked the civilian population with aviation, missile systems, and artillery," the message reads.
13 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 8 residential buildings, a temple, industrial plants, and a livestock enterprise.
The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
