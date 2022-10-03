ENG
Enemy continues to shell border areas of Sumy region, - State Border Guard Service. PHOTOS

Yesterday, October 2, the territories of Yunakivka and Khotyn settlements came under the fire of enemy barrel artillery and mortars.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Service.

In the morning, the Russians from the Russian settlements of Troiitske and Nikolayevo-Dariino covered the territory of the Khotyn direction with 122-mm barrel artillery, and more than two dozen shell explosions rang out.

"The invaders fired at the territory of Yunakivka with 120-mm mortars and 152-mm barrel artillery, in total about three dozen explosions were heard. The fire was coming from the Russian settlements of Nikolayevo-Dariino and Sverdlikovo.
As a result of the shelling, private houses, power line,s and other civilian infrastructure of settlements in the Sumy district were damaged. Fortunately, there were no human casualties," the report said.

Read more: Russia raids Chernihiv and Sumy regions, 55 explosions in hour, - OC "South"

Enemy continues to shell border areas of Sumy region, - State Border Guard Service 01
Enemy continues to shell border areas of Sumy region, - State Border Guard Service 02

Members of the Defense Forces continue to protect Ukraine from Russian invaders.

