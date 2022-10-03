Russians struck a hostel in Chasiv Yar. At least one person can be under rubble. PHOTOS

That night, the Russians shelled communities along the front line from Avdiivka to Siversk, and also struck the relative rear.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"In the Horlivka region, the Chasiv Yar district community was the most affected - the Russians targeted the dormitory of the educational institution in Chasiv Yar, at least 1 person is under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing. It was also loud in Odradivka and at the Mayorsk station.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russians fired at Avdiivka and Ocheretyn districts. In Avdiivka, there were isolated raids on the old part of the city, in the Ocheretyn district – they hit Zhelanne and shelled Kamianka. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the message reads.

It is noted that there was constant shelling of Siversk and Serebrianka in the Lysychansk direction. Information on the victims and the extent of the destruction is being clarified. Also, at dawn, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Kramatorsk - they hit the building of the enterprise, but there were no casualties.