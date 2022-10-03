ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15367 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
3 183 4
war (20322) shoot out (8733) Donetsk region (1902) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (451)

Consequences of Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar: entrance to dormitory was destroyed, rescue operations are ongoing. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On the morning of October 3, as a result of a rocket fire in the city of Chasiv Yar, the dormitory building of one of the city’s educational institutions was destroyed.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service.

Consequences of Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar: entrance to dormitory was destroyed, rescue operations are ongoing 01

"The structures from the first to the fourth floor of one of the entrances of the building were destroyed. Rescuers are currently conducting emergency rescue work at the site of the building's destruction," the report said.

Read more: Russians struck a hostel in Chasiv Yar. At least one person can be under rubble. PHOTOS

According to preliminary information, one person can stay under the rubble.


Consequences of Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar: entrance to dormitory was destroyed, rescue operations are ongoing 02
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar: entrance to dormitory was destroyed, rescue operations are ongoing 03
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar: entrance to dormitory was destroyed, rescue operations are ongoing 04
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar: entrance to dormitory was destroyed, rescue operations are ongoing 05
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar: entrance to dormitory was destroyed, rescue operations are ongoing 06

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 