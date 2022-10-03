Consequences of Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar: entrance to dormitory was destroyed, rescue operations are ongoing. PHOTOS

On the morning of October 3, as a result of a rocket fire in the city of Chasiv Yar, the dormitory building of one of the city’s educational institutions was destroyed.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service.

"The structures from the first to the fourth floor of one of the entrances of the building were destroyed. Rescuers are currently conducting emergency rescue work at the site of the building's destruction," the report said.

Read more: Russians struck a hostel in Chasiv Yar. At least one person can be under rubble. PHOTOS

According to preliminary information, one person can stay under the rubble.











