Ukrainian defenders eliminated lieutenant colonel Oleg Tashmatov.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by AFU officer Anatolii Shtefan (Stirlitz).

According to him, Tashmatov was a lieutenant colonel and deputy commander of the 83rd Assault Brigade of the Russian Federation.

