Russian agent who secretly photographed defenders of Odesa was detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The attacker was scouting locations of deployment and movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Odesa.

As Censor.NET informs, the press service of the SSU reports on the detention of the Russian agent.

"He also worked on the enemy's task of collecting identification data on Ukrainian defenders and photographing their appearance. In addition, the invaders tried to obtain from their accomplice the coordinates of the bases of the personnel, military equipment and weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for missile strikes," the report says.

According to the investigation, the Russian agent turned out to be a local resident whom the special services of the Russian Federation involved in secret cooperation after the start of the full-scale invasion.

As a result of operational actions, the employees of the Security Service timely exposed the enemy's intelligence connection and detained the perpetrator in Odesa.

So far, SSU investigators have notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention.










