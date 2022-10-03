Suspect in corruption of minors opened fire near school in Chernivtsi - one female policewoman was killed, one was wounded. VIDEO

In Chernivtsi, during an attempt to detain a man who was accused of corrupting minors, a policewoman died, another law enforcement officer was injured

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by users of social networks.

Previously, the patrol came to a call about the molestation of a child. During the detention, the suspect opened fire on the police. According to local reports, the dead policewoman was 22 years old. The suspect took refuge in an apartment building. The operation to arrest the criminal continues.







Read more: Shooting in Kherson - provocation by occupiers, - OC "South"