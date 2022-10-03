In Skvyra, Kyiv region, a driver killed 6 and 8-year-old girls and tried to escape - Nebytov. PHOTOS

At night, in Skvyra, Kyiv region, a driver of a Volkswagen hit 6 and 8-year-old girls, both of them died, driver tried to escape, but was detained.

This was announced by the Head of Kyiv Regional Police Andriy Nebytov in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"A terrible tragedy in Skvyra.... The driver hit two young girls and fled the scene. The children died.

This fatal accident happened today around 17:07. The driver of a Volkswagen hit girls aged 6 and 8, did not stop, continued driving, but lost control and drove into a tree. Then he got out of the car, tried to escape, but was stopped by witnesses of the accident.

One girl died on the road, the second one was attempted to be saved, but she also died.

The investigative team of the Kyiv Regional Police is working at the scene. The necessary investigative and procedural measures are underway, the driver was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention facility.

After serving the notice of suspicion, investigators will necessarily apply to the court to impose on the driver a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention. The culprit of the accident faces up to 10 years in prison," - the police said.









