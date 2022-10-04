ENG
Mariupol defenders, who are now in Turkey, met with their families. PHOTOS

Freed from captivity Mariupol defenders, who are now in Turkey, met with their families.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Presidental Press Office.

National Guard regiment "Azov" Commander Denys Prokopenko (Redis), his Deputy Svyatoslav Palamar, Acting Commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade Serhiy Volynsky (Volyn), Senior Officer of "Azov" Oleg Khomenko and 12th NGU Brigade Commander Denys Shleha are in Turkey on exchange under personal guarantees of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's protection.

Read more: "Azov" commanders will meet with families in Turkey in coming days, - PO

Read more: Erdogan’s spokesman Kalin told how exchange of commanders of "Azovstal" defenders was agreed upon: Initially, there were 15 names on list

