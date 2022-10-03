22-year-old patrol policewoman Taisiya Tataryn died as a result of shooting in Chernivtsi. PHOTO

On October 3, a 22-year-old patrol policewoman, junior lieutenant Taisiya Tataryn died in Chernivtsi while performing her duties.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was made public in official report of Patrol Police.

The statement reads: "This morning she put on a uniform, received a weapon and went to protect the peace of her hometown. Unfortunately, this shift was the last one in her life...

The crew of Taisiya Tataryn and Oleksandr Hutsul arrived on a call about corruption of minors. The applicant reported that near the school, an unknown man was showing genitals to children. Patrol policemen found the citizen, it turned out that the man had a gun and suddenly made a number of shots at the inspectors. The policewoman received a fatal gunshot wound, her partner was hospitalized, he is currently receiving all necessary medical care.

Taisiya joined the patrol police in August 2020 to serve and protect. In the memory of all who knew her and worked with her, Taisiya will forever remain a principled and sensitive colleague who faithfully and selflessly served the Motherland and the Ukrainian people.

We express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Taisiya. This is an irreparable loss for our entire police family."

See more: In Skvyra, Kyiv region, a driver killed 6 and 8-year-old girls and tried to escape - Nebytov. PHOTOS