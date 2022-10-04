Five defenders of Mariupol, who are now in Turkey, were awarded with orders "Golden Star" and rank of Hero of Ukraine. PHOTO

During a visit to Turkey, Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelensky, awarded Orders of "Golden Star" to five servicemen - defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, who were awarded Hero of Ukraine status.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Presidental Press Office.

The President awarded the highest state honor to the commander of the National Guard regiment "Azov" Denys Prokopenko (call sign Redis), his Deputy Svyatoslav Palamar, Acting Commander of the 36th separate marine brigade Serhiy Volynskyi (call sign Volyna), Senior Officer of "Azov" Oleh Khomenko and Commander of the 12th brigade of the National Guard Denys Shlega.







