Russians hit two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Destroyed apartments, damaged houses. There are wounded. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians struck the Nikopol and Synelnykovo districts.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Dnipropetrovsk RMA.

"Nikopol suffered the most. About 30 shells from the Russian "Grad" and heavy artillery landed there. Four men - 28, 48, 50, and 66 years old - were wounded. Two of them are in the hospital. More than 30 high-rise and private buildings were mutilated. In one of the high-rise buildings, 4 apartments were destroyed.

The city was left without water - the network of the water supply station's pumping station was damaged. More than 7,000 families are without electricity. Half of the power supply has already been connected. Line restoration works are ongoing," the message reads.

It is noted that the shelling also damaged a school, a pharmacy, an industrial enterprise, a grain elevator, shops, and administrative buildings.

"In Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka, the extent of the destruction is being determined. So far, there have been no casualties. In the Pokrovsky community of the Synelnyk district, the warehouses of an agricultural enterprise caught fire due to an enemy attack. Firefighters extinguished the flames. People are unharmed," RMA added.












