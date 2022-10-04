Day in Kharkiv region: night strikes on Kharkiv and shelling of Kupiansk. PHOTOS

Last night, the Russians launched 2 missile strikes, previously with S-300 missiles, on Kharkiv.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the strike. Unfortunately, a 46-year-old woman died.











"During the day, the enemy continued to terrorize the civilian population of the districts adjacent to the contact line and the border with the Russian Federation. As a result of the shelling of a hospital in the Kupiansk district, an anesthesiologist was killed, and 2 nurses aged 53 and 43 were wounded. In addition, during the day, according to the information from the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Assistance, a 63-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl were hospitalized with injuries in the Kupyan district. Doctors assess her condition as moderate," the message reads.

During the day, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service defused 473 explosive objects. However, mine danger is still very high in the liberated territories. Yesterday, two men, aged 23 and 35, blew themselves up on a stretcher in the Kupiansk district.

Read more: As result of night shelling of Kharkiv, woman died, critical infrastructure was damaged, - Synehubov

"Once again, I remind everyone about the need to be very careful and attentive," he addresses the residents of the region.