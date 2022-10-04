Enemy continues to shell border areas of Sumy region. Farm was damaged, - State Border Service. PHOTO

Yesterday, October 3, Velyka Pysarivka of the Sumy region came under fire from Russian barrel artillery.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

"During the day, about a dozen enemy shells exploded on the territory of the community. The occupiers opened fire from the Russian settlement of Kozinka. As a result of shelling, a farm in one of the settlements of the community was damaged. Fortunately, there were no human casualties," the report said.

It is also noted that members of the Defense Forces continue to protect Ukraine from Russian invaders.

