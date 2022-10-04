ENG
war (20360) shoot out (8771) police forces (1269) Donetsk region (1906)

Russians shelled 14 settlements in Donetsk region in day. 40 destructions of houses, school, and filter station were recorded. PHOTOS

During the day, the enemy inflicted 23 blows on the civilian population. There are killed and wounded. War crimes of the Russian Federation are documented.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"14 settlements were under the fire of the occupiers - the cities of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the village of Severny, the villages of Andriivka, Halytsynivka, Shevchenko, Klishchiivka, Karlivka, Komar, Kamianka.

The Russians destroyed the Donetsk region with airstrikes, anti-aircraft missiles, "Smerch", "Uragan", "Hrad", and artillery. 40 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 34 residential buildings, a school, a construction site, a filter station, a cultural center, and farm buildings.

Today at 4:00 a.m., the Russian army hit Kramatorsk with an "S-300" missile. There are injured, five private houses were damaged," the message reads.

Numerous destructions were caused by the enemy in Bakhmut, who fired from aviation and "Hrad". Civilians were injured, an educational institution, an apartment building, and 16 private homes were damaged.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.




