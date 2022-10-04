ENG
Soviet-made Russian tank T-62M with "barbecue" on tower was destroyed during offensive in Kherson region, - Butusov. PHOTO

The Russian army is massively armed with old Soviet equipment due to the loss of most modern tanks during the war in Ukraine.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, writes about this on Facebook.

"Russian T-62M tank, produced in the 1960s, with a "barbecue" on the turret to protect against Javelin anti-tank missiles. The tank was destroyed during the Ukrainian offensive in the Kherson region in October. The Russian army is being massively armed with old Soviet equipment due to the loss of most of the modern tanks during the war," the message reads.

Photo by Oleh Horovy.

