Explosions are heard in Odesa, it is reported about the work of air defense.

This is reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

Correspondents reported the explosions. There is an air alert in the city and region.

At the same time, the publication "Dumska" reports on the shooting down of an enemy drone.

