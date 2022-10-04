Occupiers launched rocket attack on Shevchenkove in Kharkiv region, houses of civilians were damaged, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Shevchenkove in the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the investigation, at around 06:30 a.m. on October 4, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a rocket attack on Shevchenkove village of Kupiansk district. The houses of civilians were damaged. It has been established in advance that the enemy fired at Shevchenkove with S-300 missiles," the report says.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, inspected the sites of destruction and removed evidence of Russian aggression.

