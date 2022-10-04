Russian military is shelling communities of Kherson region with heavy artillery, abducting people and looting. PHOTOS

In the Kherson region, the Russian army is shelling territorial communities along the front line, there are victims among the civilian population

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

Over the past day, the police opened 14 criminal proceedings regarding war crimes committed by the Russian army in the Kherson region. Active fighting continues in the region, in particular, the enemy fired heavy artillery at Khreshchenivka, Osokorivka, and Novovorontsovka. There is damage to residential buildings and power lines. Due to the constant attacks of the enemy, it is not possible to quickly restore the electricity supply in some settlements. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among local residents.

"In the Skadovsky district, the Russian military arrived at the couple's place of residence, beat the husband for his pro-Ukrainian position, took the wife to an unknown direction, her whereabouts are unknown. The occupiers drove the husband out of the house, after which the house was blown up.

In the center of Kherson, representatives of the occupation authorities and armed Russian soldiers seized the premises of the newspaper's editorial office, as well as the city's printing house, which they use for their own purposes.

From the temporarily occupied Kherson and Holaya Prystan, reports continue to come in about looting by Russian military personnel, who are taking local cars, as well as about the fact that the occupiers are moving into apartments and houses. At the same time, the military of the Russian Federation is stealing documents for the right to ownership of housing," the report says.





