Author of photos from "Azovstal" Dmytro "Orest" Kozatsky talked about life after liberation from captivity. PHOTOS

Dmytro’s photos from "Azovstal" became a symbol of Ukrainian indomitability. Now he himself starred in the first photo shoot after his release from captivity.

Dmytro's photo was published by Ukrainian documentary photographers Kostyantyn and Vlada Liberovy, Censor.NET reports.

"On the first day at home, I went to the barbershop, got a haircut and shaved. I never wanted to look like a victim," - they quote Dmytro.

The documentarians said that they talked a lot yesterday: about Mariupol, captivity and ordinary life: "You will hear these stories in future interviews. And today you can just look into Orest's eyes. They saw a lot."

Watch more: Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated villages of Bohuslavka and Borivska Andriivka in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The photographers wrote that they tried to reproduce in this series of pictures a ray of light penetrating Dmytro, as in the photo from "Azovstal", which he published before leaving the plant.













