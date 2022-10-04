Ukrainian flag was officially raised over liberated Lyman. PHOTOS

Defenders of Ukraine officially raised the Ukrainian flag over the liberated Lyman.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, transferred from the military to the Donetsk Regional Military Administration the authority to establish further life in the liberated settlements.



















"I thank our Armed Forces for clearing our Ukrainian lands of the enemy. The occupiers leave behind ruins. But the most important thing is our land. We will rebuild everything anew. For now, we are starting with the establishment of logistics, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the issuance of pensions. I would like to note separately : for those who evacuated, IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO RETURN TO THE LIBERATED POPULATIONS!" - Kirylenko appeals to the residents of the region.

"Large-scale demining work is underway, a difficult winter is ahead, which will be extremely difficult to survive. The war is still very close. We will return everything, and we will all return - in our own time," he summarizes.

