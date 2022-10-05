ENG
Russian base in Balaklia was destroyed. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

After the HIMARS strike, only ruins and charred iron remained in the base of the occupiers.

Blogger Serhii Naumovych publishes a photo of the destroyed base on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Balaklia. Ukraine is starting to dismantle the rubble. For example, there was an orc base here. It was destroyed by a strike by the HIMARS. And there is a lot of such scrap metal everywhere in de-occupied territories," he wrote.

