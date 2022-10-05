Russian base in Balaklia was destroyed. PHOTOS

After the HIMARS strike, only ruins and charred iron remained in the base of the occupiers.

Blogger Serhii Naumovych publishes a photo of the destroyed base on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Balaklia. Ukraine is starting to dismantle the rubble. For example, there was an orc base here. It was destroyed by a strike by the HIMARS. And there is a lot of such scrap metal everywhere in de-occupied territories," he wrote.

