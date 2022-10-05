ENG
Сenter of Avdiivka was subjected to massive artillery shelling, - RMA. PHOTOS

War in Ukraine

At night and in the morning, the Russians fired in the Donetsk and Horlivka directions.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"On the Donetsk side, Avdiivka and the villages of the Ocheretyn community came under fire. In Avdiivka, there were isolated flights into the old town, and in the morning - massive artillery shelling the center. Also at night, the Russians shelled the Karliv reservoir on the territory of the Ocheretyn community. According to preliminary information, there were no victims," the message reads.

Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut and Svitlodar districts are suffering in the Horlivka direction. Chasiv Yar was hit by an airstrike - the house was damaged, no information was received about the victims. Bakhmut and Ivanivske continued to be shelled during the night - 2 people were wounded, 2 houses were damaged. There was a lot of noise in the Svitlodar district in Odradivka and at Mayorsk station.

"Civilian residents of the Donetsk region are killed and wounded every day by Russian shelling. It is dangerous to stay in the region!" - he reminds the residents of the region.

See more: In morning, Avdiivka was subjected to massive artillery shelling, - RMA. PHOTOS

