6 ships with Ukrainian agricultural products left ports of Velyka Odesa, - Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine. PHOTOS

On October 5, 6 ships with 115,500 tons of agricultural products, which will be sent to the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe, left the ports of "Odesa", "Pivdenny" and "Chornomorsk".

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Among them is the bulk carrier ZHE HAI 505, which will deliver 28,500 tons of wheat to Algeria. A total of 59,000 Ukrainian wheat has been sent to Algeria since the beginning of October," the report says.

Since the first ship left Ukrainian ports, 274 ships with 6.2 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products have left for Asian, European, and African countries.

